Anybody can make the first move

To talk with someone, just answer their public video with a video. Why wait for a matching to speak with somebody.

The basic rules are:



• You need to listen what the other person has to say before you decide whether to reply with a video of your own

• Respond with a 5-10 second video

• Be deliberate; you'll need to wait until they reply to you before sending another message (no double videos allowed!)

Anybody can make the first move, but a conversation only happens if both individuals are willing to listen and talk.